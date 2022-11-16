Ravens Reacts Survey: Confidence changes post-bye week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Last week, Ravens fans expressed overwhelming confidence as their franchise rides a three-game winning streak and enjoyed a weekend off. Now, they’re marching head-first into an up-and-down Carolina Panthers squad who will be starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after P.J. Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain.

With the division—and arguably the No. 1 seed in the AFC up for grabs— are Ravens fans confident in the direction of the team? Take our poll and find the results later this week!