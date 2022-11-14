Eagles vs. Commanders MNF: Open Thread, Picks

If you’re considering gambling on any of today’s games, do so with the official sponsor of Baltimore Beatdown and SB Nation, DraftKings sportsbook.

The final game of Week 10 is underway and it’s unsurprisingly an NFC East matchup with a twist. Rather than it being a contest between the Dallas Cowboys and/or the New York Giants, it’s a battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles enter this game still unbeaten, boasting a perfect 8-0 record. Meanwhile, the Commanders sit at 4-5 and are coming off a close lose to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the picks for tonight’s matchup from the crew here at Baltimore Beatdown.

Of course, I’ll be tallying up the picks for the Beatdown readers as we continue on with our pick ‘em. Make sure to vote in our poll and keep the good times rolling.