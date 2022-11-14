Baker Mayfield to start vs. Ravens

After an MRI revealed Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, the Panthers are opting to play start former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is quite a familiar foe as he’s faced the Ravens eight times since being drafted in 2018. In eight contests, Mayfield is 3-5, has thrown 13 touchdowns to nine interceptions and one lost fumble.

Mayfield’s final game against the Ravens was a 24-22 victory, with the Ravens playing backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for nearly a full game after Lamar Jackson suffered a bone bruise injury. However, the Ravens starting secondary was without both Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Originally, Mayfield was the starter for the Panthers this season. However, after suffering a high ankle sprain himself, the Panthers inserted Walker into the lineup. During Mayfield’s five-game stretch the Panthers went 1-4 and Mayfield finished with a 15.3 total quarterback rating.