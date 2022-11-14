Reacts Results: Ravens fans overwhelmingly confident after 3-game win streak

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

After the Ravens executed a big-time trade for linebacker Roquan Smith and the team riding a three-game win streak, Baltimore Ravens fans are now at their peak confidence in the franchise.

This is the highest the confidence level has reached this season, one point higher than the previous high after Week 1.

Much of the positivity comes on the shoulders of the Ravens boasting the ‘easiest’ schedule remaining. The cumulative record of their opponents remaining totals 22-44 (.353), and only the Cincinnati Bengals, who they face in Week 18, currently have a winning record.

It’s clear the division is theirs for the taking, as the Ravens hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC and have a one-game lead over the Bengals. When it comes down to battling for the division, the Bengals are in a deep rut, down 0-3. However, the Ravens have four remaining divisional matchups with three on the road.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are in the driver’s seat and things appear to be swinging their way. Now, it’s about finishing the job.