What are the odds? Ravens double-digit favorites vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) exit their bye week and DraftKings sportsbook believes they’re ready to run roughshod on the Carolina Panthers (3-7).

The Panthers enter the matchup fresh off a Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons in which they rushed for a season-high 232 yards, and did so without star running back Christian McCaffrey in the backfield as they traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.

But the dominant win over the Falcons is nowhere near enough for sharps to give the Panthers the benefit of the doubt as they face a Ravens team fresh off a bye week and at home.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -12.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -700, Panthers +510

Speculating on the line, oddsmakers are likely expecting tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards to return. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expected Edwards to return after the bye week. The Ravens could also debut rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo.

The line is unquestionably massive, but considering how the Ravens bottled up the run games from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in back-to-back weeks, it’s hard to see the Panthers finding much success with a healthy, well-rested defensive unit and studied-up linebacker Roquan Smith in the middle.

If you’re gambling on NFL games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.