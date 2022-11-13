Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 10: Being Bold

The Ravens may be off this weekend but the NFL rolls on. With it, come our weekly Pick ‘Em.
Current Standings
- Kyle Barber: 82-53
- Dustin Cox, Frank Platko: 81-55
- Spencer Schultz: 80-55
The pick standings are an every-game battle at this point and any gutsy lone-wolf selections have been the biggest dare as we’re in the back-half of the schedule.
Consensus Picks
- Miami Dolphins > Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants > Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs > Jacksonville Jaguars
- San Francisco 49ers > Los Angeles Chargers
Lone Wolf Selections
- Dustin Cox believes the Brady-led Bucs will defeat the Seattle Seahawks.
- Dustin is going for a second lone-wolf with his Denver Broncos pick over the Tennessee Titans.
- Jake Louque is confident in the Green Bay Packers to defeat the Dallas Cowboys
Your Picks!
If you're considering gambling on any of today's games, do so with the official sponsor of Baltimore Beatdown and SB Nation, DraftKings sportsbook.
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
65%
Vikings
-
35%
Bills
Note: I have to redo some numbers for Beatdown readers. I’ll have them for the MNF thread.
