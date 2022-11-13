 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 10: Being Bold

The Beatdown gang are here for Week 10 picks

By Kyle P Barber
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Ravens may be off this weekend but the NFL rolls on. With it, come our weekly Pick ‘Em.

Current Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 82-53
  2. Dustin Cox, Frank Platko: 81-55
  3. Spencer Schultz: 80-55

The pick standings are an every-game battle at this point and any gutsy lone-wolf selections have been the biggest dare as we’re in the back-half of the schedule.

Consensus Picks

Lone Wolf Selections

Your Picks!

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 65%
    Vikings
    (13 votes)
  • 35%
    Bills
    (7 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 36%
    Lions
    (7 votes)
  • 63%
    Bears
    (12 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Broncos
    (5 votes)
  • 73%
    Titans
    (14 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 15%
    Jaguars
    (3 votes)
  • 84%
    Chiefs
    (16 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 15%
    Browns
    (3 votes)
  • 84%
    Dolphins
    (16 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 16%
    Texans
    (3 votes)
  • 83%
    Giants
    (15 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 80%
    Saints
    (16 votes)
  • 20%
    Steelers
    (4 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 18%
    Colts
    (4 votes)
  • 81%
    Raiders
    (18 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 73%
    Cowboys
    (17 votes)
  • 26%
    Packers
    (6 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 42%
    Cardinals
    (9 votes)
  • 57%
    Rams
    (12 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 14%
    Commanders
    (3 votes)
  • 85%
    Eagles
    (18 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

