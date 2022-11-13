Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 10: Being Bold

The Ravens may be off this weekend but the NFL rolls on. With it, come our weekly Pick ‘Em.

Current Standings

Kyle Barber: 82-53 Dustin Cox, Frank Platko: 81-55 Spencer Schultz: 80-55

The pick standings are an every-game battle at this point and any gutsy lone-wolf selections have been the biggest dare as we’re in the back-half of the schedule.

Consensus Picks

Lone Wolf Selections

Dustin Cox believes the Brady-led Bucs will defeat the Seattle Seahawks.

Dustin is going for a second lone-wolf with his Denver Broncos pick over the Tennessee Titans.

Jake Louque is confident in the Green Bay Packers to defeat the Dallas Cowboys

Your Picks!

