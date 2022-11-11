Ravens News 11/11: 2nd Half Predictions and more

How a revamped pass rush punished the Saints before and after the snap - Jonas Shaffer

Dalton was a worthy test case for Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald. Over Dalton’s first five starts for New Orleans, he’d been pressured on just 24.3% of his drop-backs, according to Pro Football Focus, one of the NFL’s lowest rates in that span. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was pressured the least, at 19.4%.) Dalton was sacked just four times over those five games, with opponents converting pressures into sacks 9.8% of the time. On Monday, the Ravens turned up the heat without ever needing to go nuclear. They pressured Dalton on 15 of his 34 drop-backs (44.1%, seventh-highest rate in Week 9) and converted 26.7% of their pressures into sacks, the week’s eighth-best rate. Even more impressive for the Ravens: They rarely had to blitz Dalton to bother him. Macdonald sent five or more pass rushers after Dalton just seven times Monday, posting two sacks and registering four pressures. “That’s what we’ve been trying to do this whole year, man,” Oweh said after the Ravens sacked Dalton four times in a 27-13 win. “Just try to get the four-man rush going. Today, it looked really, really good.”

3. Lamar Jackson EXPLOSIVE SCORE: 86 Jackson is well on his way to his third season with 1,000-plus rush yards — something that all other QBs in NFL history have combined to do once (Michael Vick, 2006) — and the advanced metrics back up Jackson’s historic rushing prowess. Jackson comfortably leads the NFL in both volume (+337) and efficiency (+4.7 per carry) when it comes to gaining more rushing yards than expected this season. He has gained at least 10 yards on a remarkable 30.2 percent of his carries, a full six percentage points higher than the next-closest player with at least 50 carries (Justin Fields, 24.2). This dominance on the ground is nothing new for Jackson, who has gained a league-high +1,917 rushing yards over expected since being drafted in 2018 (more than 500 yards ahead of second-place Nick Chubb’s +1,379). Jackson has continued to defy all previously conceived notions of what a quarterback can do on the ground, and his awe-inspiring play shows no signs of slowing down.

Midseason Ravens Awards - Ryan Mink

Defensive MVP CB Marlon Humphrey Humphrey has played 372 coverage snaps this season and allowed zero touchdowns. In man-to-man coverage, he has the second-best grade in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Humphrey’s elite 89.0 grade is second only to Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. Humphrey has the third-most tackles on the team (35), five passes defensed, two interceptions, and one sack. Justin Houston gets heavy consideration for this award, but he missed three games with a groin injury. Best Comeback LT Ronnie Stanley Stanley was patient with his return and that approach has paid off. He missed the first four games, but has played in five since, including 100% of the snaps for the first time against the Saints. Now, after nearly two years sidelined and multiple ankle surgeries, Stanley is the highest-graded offensive tackle in the league in pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus. The former All-Pro is back to playing at an elite level, and it’s made a big difference for Baltimore’s offense.