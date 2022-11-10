Falcons vs. Panthers TNF: Open Thread, Picks

Though the Baltimore Ravens are on a bye and aren’t playing this week, the NFL rolls on. To begin Week 10, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers face off in an NFC South clash in Charlotte.

The Falcons are playing better than most people (even Atlanta fans!) expected this season so far, while the Panthers are in a downward spiral following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule last month, and the subsequent trading of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

A short week and volatile weather as Tropical Storm Nicole brings heavy rain and high winds in the southeast is not going to make anything easier for the Panthers and could make for an even sloppier game than usual. Despite all of these factors, DraftKings Sportsbook still only has the Falcons as 3-point favorites over their division rivals.

Both teams are coming off Week 9 losses — the Falcons in a close game to the LA Chargers, and the Panthers in a blowout defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. Can the Falcons clinch the top spot in the NFC South from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (who play in Germany on Sunday against Seattle Seahawks)? Tune into Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET to find out ...

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Falcons -3

Over/Under: 41.5

