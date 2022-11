Baltimore Ravens 2023 draft picks update following Roquan Smith trade

Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. General Manager Eric DeCosta’s both a coveter of picks but also trades, which will routinely bring us back here.

Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Picks

1 - Ravens’ own pick

3 - Ravens’ own pick

4 - Ravens’ own pick

5 - Ravens’ own pick

6 - Ravens’ own pick

2023 Notes

The Ravens sent their 2023 second- and fifth-round picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Roquan Smith.

Ravens 2024 NFL Draft Picks

1 - Ravens’ own pick

2 - Ravens’ own pick

3 - Ravens’ own pick

4 - Ravens’ own pick

5 - Ravens’ own pick

6 - Ravens’ own pick

7 - Ravens’ own pick

Ravens 2025 NFL Draft Picks

1 - Ravens’ own pick

2 - Ravens’ own pick

3 - Ravens’ own pick

4 - Ravens’ own pick

5 - Ravens’ own pick

6 - Ravens’ own pick

7 - Ravens’ own pick