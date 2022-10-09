Ravens vs. Bengals Week 5: Open Thread

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIME!

Your Baltimore Ravens are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for a chance at early holding the AFC North lead. The Bengals and Ravens come into this game with 2-2 records and with the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the winner of this game will take the 3-2 lead.

Exciting news as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters are both active.

The Ravens enter this game with the No. 32 ranked passing defense. A game like tonight is an opportunity to show that’s no longer their identity, but they’ll be put to the test with the Bengals boasting Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Pre-Game Reads

