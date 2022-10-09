Ravens vs. Bengals inactives: Rashod Bateman, Justice Hill out, Stanley active

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals inactives lists have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

WR Rashod Bateman

RB Justice Hill

OLB Justin Houston

OL Ben Cleveland

LB A.J. Klein

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Tonight will be a tough test for the Ravens wide receivers. Going into this season, many said they were a Bateman injury away from really struggling at wide receiver. Now, Bateman is out and it’s up to wide receivers Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson and James Proche to step up.

It will also be a test for running back J.K. Dobbins, as he’s increased his workload the past couple weeks as he’s returned from last years season-ending knee injury. The Ravens have slowly incorporated him more into the workload, but with Hill out for the game, we could see Dobbins shoulder the load.

In positive news, left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be on the field tonight. Many are curious as to how he’ll perform in his first game in over a year.

Cornerback Marcus Peters is also active. The Ravens secondary will need him involved as they hope to curtail the Bengals wide receivers

Cincinnati Bengals