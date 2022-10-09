 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks Week 5

The lead has narrrowed

By Kyle P Barber
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

It’s Week 5 of the NFL and the Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for the weekly pick ‘em.

Vasilis Lericos is leading, but his four-game lead has dwindled to one.

  1. Vasilis Lericos: 37-27
  2. Kyle Barber, Frank Platko: 36-28
  3. Dustin Cox, Spencer Schultz: 35-29

Nobody gained ground in the Thursday Night game, with Spencer changing his lone-wolf pick back to the Broncos who lost to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 12-9.

Beatdown Readers: 29-35

Sunday’s Games

Consensus Picks

Green Bay Packers > New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings > Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills > Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans > Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers > Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles > Arizona Cardinals

Lone Wolf Selections

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 75%
    Los Angeles Chargers
    (9 votes)
  • 25%
    Cleveland Browns
    (3 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 18%
    Chicago Bears
    (2 votes)
  • 81%
    Minnesota Vikings
    (9 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 81%
    Detroit Lions
    (9 votes)
  • 18%
    New England Patriots
    (2 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 36%
    Seattle Seahawks
    (4 votes)
  • 63%
    New Orleans Saints
    (7 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 50%
    Miami Dolphins
    (6 votes)
  • 50%
    New York Jets
    (6 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 27%
    Atlanta Falcons
    (3 votes)
  • 72%
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    (8 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 81%
    Tennessee Titans
    (9 votes)
  • 18%
    Washington Commanders
    (2 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Houston Texans
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    (11 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 88%
    San Francisco 49ers
    (16 votes)
  • 11%
    Carolina Panthers
    (2 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 27%
    Dallas Cowboys
    (5 votes)
  • 72%
    Los Angeles Rams
    (13 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 77%
    Philadelphia Eagles
    (14 votes)
  • 22%
    Arizona Cardinals
    (4 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Baltimore Ravens
    (16 votes)
  • 20%
    Cincinnati Bengals
    (4 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

