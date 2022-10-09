Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks Week 5

It’s Week 5 of the NFL and the Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for the weekly pick ‘em.

Vasilis Lericos is leading, but his four-game lead has dwindled to one.

Vasilis Lericos: 37-27 Kyle Barber, Frank Platko: 36-28 Dustin Cox, Spencer Schultz: 35-29

Nobody gained ground in the Thursday Night game, with Spencer changing his lone-wolf pick back to the Broncos who lost to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 12-9.

Beatdown Readers: 29-35

Sunday’s Games

Consensus Picks

Green Bay Packers > New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings > Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills > Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans > Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers > Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles > Arizona Cardinals

Lone Wolf Selections

Vasilis sees the Browns beating up on the wounded Los Angeles Chargers.

Frank is taking the Seahawks to go into New Orleans and leave with a victory over the Saints

Kyle is taking... the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Ravens in primetime.

