Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks Week 5

It’s Week 5 of the NFL and the Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for the weekly pick ‘em.
Vasilis Lericos is leading, but his four-game lead has dwindled to one.
- Vasilis Lericos: 37-27
- Kyle Barber, Frank Platko: 36-28
- Dustin Cox, Spencer Schultz: 35-29
Nobody gained ground in the Thursday Night game, with Spencer changing his lone-wolf pick back to the Broncos who lost to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 12-9.
Beatdown Readers: 29-35
Sunday’s Games
Consensus Picks
Green Bay Packers > New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings > Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills > Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans > Washington Commanders
San Francisco 49ers > Carolina Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles > Arizona Cardinals
Lone Wolf Selections
- Vasilis sees the Browns beating up on the wounded Los Angeles Chargers.
- Frank is taking the Seahawks to go into New Orleans and leave with a victory over the Saints
- Kyle is taking... the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Ravens in primetime.
