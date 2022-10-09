How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 5

After a full slate of early games, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head in primetime!
Baltimore Ravens (2-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Broadcast
Channel: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC Ch. 4 (Washington); nationwide telecast on NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Radio
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
Gambling
Opening odds for Ravens vs. Bengals from DraftKings
Ravens -3
Over/Under: 51
Moneyline: Ravens +130
Today
Ravens -3.5
Over/Under: 47.5
Moneyline: Ravens -180
