How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 5

Baltimore Ravens (2-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Broadcast

Channel: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC Ch. 4 (Washington); nationwide telecast on NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Radio

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Gambling

Opening odds for Ravens vs. Bengals from DraftKings

Ravens -3

Over/Under: 51

Moneyline: Ravens +130

Today

Ravens -3.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Ravens -180

