Report: Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley will play vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have left tackle Ronnie Stanley against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The #Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 8, 2022

This will be Stanley’s first game back since Week 1 of 2021, when he played against the Las Vegas Raiders. Days after the game, Stanley decided to his second season-ending ankle surgery, stating, “This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season. “Throughout the year, I did everything I could to be 100 percent healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals. At this point in time, my ankle isn’t where it should be.”

Prior to that, Stanley missed 10 games in 2020 after suffering the original ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 when Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt fell onto Stanley’s ankle. Three days prior, Stanley received the largest non-quarterback contract in franchise history.

Stanley was named an First-Team All-Pro in 2019 before suffering the ankle injury. According to Pro Football Focus, Stanley allowed one sack on 543 pass blocking snaps in 2020. Since Stanley was injured, Baltimore has started five offensive lineman at left tackle. Stanley will be counted on to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.