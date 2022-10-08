Previewing the Ravens vs. Bengals Week 5 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens play host to last season’s AFC Champion, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 2-2

Cincinnati Bengals: 2-2

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -3.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Ravens -180/ Bengals +155

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 3-2

Bengals: 2-3

Matchup History

Baltimore Ravens lead series 27-25

Injury Report & Game Status

Storylines

The Bengals offensive line has gelled over the past couple weeks, going from allowing 13 sacks in their first two games to allowing only three the past two weeks. This, paired with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow getting the ball out quicker could pose problems for a Ravens secondary with cornerback Marcus Peters questionable for the primetime matchup.

The Ravens enter this game still banged up, with outside linebacker Justin Houston, running back Justice Hill and guard Ben Cleveland all out for this game. However, there are murmurs of left tackle Ronnie Stanley playing, which would be enormous news after his absence the past two seasons. On Friday before the Buffalo Bills game in Week 4, Stanley said he was “very close” to playing and we might see him. He was inactive for the Bills game but has since practiced fully two out of the last three practices. His absence on Friday was “NIR - Rest” indicating he was not absent for an injury on Friday.

The Ravens secondary and Bengals wide receivers are the talk of the week, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey knowing what challenge lies ahead. On Wednesday, Humphrey said he “could write a book” about the challenges of covering the Bengals wide receivers. We haven’t seen the “breakout” Ja’Marr Chase game this season, and some are wondering if this will be the game against the last-ranked pass defense in 2022.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was happy to get on the field and in front of fans for the first time last season, even scoring twice. But, he has his eyes set on rushing for 100 yards as his next milestone in returning from his knee injury. The last regular season game he played before the knee injury in 2021 was against the Bengals, where Dobbins rushed for a career best 160 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.