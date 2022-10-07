Reacts Results: Ravens fans’ confidence hits new low, Steelers fans optimistic

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

After the Ravens lost their second three-score lead this season, Ravens fans have reached a new low in confidence.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans, asking if they are confident the team is headed in the right direction. The poll followed the 17-point blown lead to the Buffalo Bills, where they lost their fifth-straight home game, dating back to last season.

Unsurprisingly, fans aren’t as confident as they were a week ago, but they’ve reached a new low, with 31% of Ravens fans confident the team is headed in the right direction.

It’s quite a steep drop, falling 47 points, after there was 78% confidence last week following the victory over the New England Patriots.

Checking in on the rest of the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns fanbase is equally lacking confidence in the direction of their team, as they plummeted from 80% to 38% after losing to the Atlanta Falcons, 23-20.

The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase enters Sunday with 90% confidence, which hopefully falls after the Ravens take care of business at home...

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase, the confidence has grown with quarterback Kenny Pickett stepping onto the field. The past two weeks, Steelers fans were at 20% confidence. After Pickett joined, even in a loss, they sprouted to 52% confidence.