Ravens sign LB A.J. Klein to 53-man roster off New York Giants practice squad

Over the past few weeks, the Baltimore Ravens have tried out multiple linebackers to bolster the depth. In their latest move, they’ve signed linebacker A.J. Klein off the New York Giants practice squad.

We have signed linebacker A.J. Klein to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/CtFWke9Hko — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 6, 2022

Klein, 31, is in his 10th NFL season. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, where he played four seasons before joining the New Orleans Saints. Most recently, he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Buffalo Bills before being cut in March and was signed to the New York Giants on Monday.

Over his nine-year career, Klein has played in 134 games and started 80, and racked up 449 tackles, 43 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

The Ravens are hoping Klein can add more depth to the position after losing undrafted free agent Josh Ross to a lower leg injury which placed him on injured reserve, along with Malik Harrison being kicked to outside linebacker. As it stands the Ravens now have five inside linebackers with starters Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes, with Kristian Welch and Del’Shawn Phillips in backup roles.