Week 5 kicks off with the Denver Broncos (2-2) hosting the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Both teams were slated with high expectations after acquiring a pair of NFC quarterbacks, but a sluggish start for both leaves them battling for respective division contention.

Of course, we’re back to the pick ‘em. Here are the current standings!

Vasilis Lericos — 37-26 Kyle Barber, Frank Platko — 36-27 Dustin Cox, Spencer Schultz — 35-28

It was a wonderful week for the Baltimore Beatdown readers. Your best yet, in fact, going 12-4. Continue with another solid week and you’ll be above .500! Maybe time to try your hand at DraftKings, the official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown?

Baltimore Beatdown Readers: 29-34

Thursday Night Pick ‘Em

Lone Wolf

Spencer is believing in the shoe, taking the road dog Colts over the Broncos Country. The Broncos are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Colts and are hoping to get on track in the AFC West after a hard loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.