Ravens injury updates 10/5: Gus Edwards returns, Bateman out

On Monday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said running back Gus Edwards would begin practicing. Many were curious when Edwards would hit the practice field and they didn’t have to wait long, as Edwards trotted onto the practice field today and began working in individual drills promptly.

It will likely be a few weeks before Edwards plays a game, but it’s great news to have Edwards back as the running game could use a powerful runner such as he. Edwards boasts a career average yards per carry of 5.2, and has totaled 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns in 43 games played.

Along with Edwards, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari was back on the practice field. He was working his way back after the ankle injury against the New England Patriots. Though rookie Daniel Faalele has played admirably at left tackle as their fourth-stringer, regaining Mekari helps the depth of the offensive line and likely reclaims the left tackle role once more.

Absences

Multiple players who suffered injury in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills were not present on Wednesday, including wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and running back Justice Hill (hamstring).

A more curious absence for today was running back J.K. Dobbins. It could be a ramp-up situation, same with Mike Davis being on the field in the fourth quarter when Hill was out with injury and not wanting to overwork Dobbins.

The three other absences, cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Justin Houston and defensive end Calais Campbell are possible vet days off.