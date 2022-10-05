Ravens Reacts Survey Week 5: Are you confident in the direction of the Ravens?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A week after Ravens fans once again were back to believing, another devastating 17-point blown lead will presumably knock them away. However, they were playing one of the better teams in the NFL and had amassed a strong lead to begin the game and generated takeaways on par with what they’ve done throughout the season.

So, Ravens fans. Where is your confidence? Do you believe the Ravens are headed in the right direction? Things going well with areas of improvement? Or, do you believe things are headed in a downward trend? Please, vote in our SB Nation Reacts survey and see the results later this week as we see if this becomes another spike in the graph or a more mellowed response.