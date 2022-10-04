Ravens Week 4 Snap Count Analysis

The Baltimore Ravens fell to 2-2 in Week 4 after blowing another healthy second half lead at home. The defense played reasonably well, they held Josh Allen and the high powered Buffalo offense to 5.3 yards per play and forced two turnovers. The offense found rushing success, contributing to a 17-minute time of possession advantage, but were unable to put any points on the scoreboard in the second half.

Rookie Daniel Faalele starting at left tackle in place of the injured Ronnie Stanley and did not allow a sack. He was joined by entrenched starters Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses for all 70 offensive snaps. The blockers limited Buffalo’s formidable front to two sacks and five tackles for loss.

Mark Andrews paced the skill players with 66 snaps (94%) but the Bills held the All-Pro tight end to just 15 yards on two catches. Fullback Pat Ricard has become a crucial part of the offense, he played 49 snaps (70%) in Week 4. Rookie Isaiah Likely outsnapped Josh Oliver 26-to-21, yet was not targeted. Nick Boyle did not take the field on offense.

Top wideout Rashod Bateman lined up on just 31 snaps (44%) due to an apparent foot injury suffered during the game. Breakout receiver Devin Duvernay led the group with four receptions for 51 yards on 45 snaps (64%). Veteran Demarcus Robinson contributed 10 receiving yards while playing 39 snaps (56%). Tylan Wallace and James Proche chipped in six and five target-less offensive snaps, respectively.

The running back committee was effective, averaging better than four yards per carry. On 35 snaps (50%), J.K. Dobbins showcased his tackle breaking ability with 67 yards from scrimmage and punched in a pair of touchdowns. Before being forced from action due to a hamstring injury, Justice Hill managed 5.6 yards per carry on eight attempts and 25 snaps (36%). Mike Davis earned two snaps and was on the field for the failed fourth-quarter fourth-and-goal attempt.

Starting safeties Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams played on all 64 defensive snaps and Williams secured a fumble recovery. Rookie Kyle Hamilton did not accumulate any stats during his 17 snap (27%) outing. Backup safety Geno Stone made a solo tackle on his lone defensive snap.

Lockdown corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters also played a full allotment of snaps. Peters recorded a pass breakup and Humphrey corralled a first quarter interception. Brandon Stephens served as the third corner on 57 snaps (89%) and broke up a pass. Neither Pepe Williams nor Kevon Seymour saw the field on defense.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen saw 63 snaps (98%) and posted a tackle for loss along with three quarterback hits. Josh Bynes broke up a pass and made two tackles during 39 snaps (61%). Malik Harrison contributed 15 snaps and Del’Shawn Phillips played his first defensive snap of the season.

Another week with heavy usage of Odafe Oweh, the second-year edge defender was tasked with 61 snaps (95%) and delivered six solo tackles, one sack, and forced a fumble. Recent signee Jason Pierre-Paul shouldered 55 snaps (86%) but did not touch Josh Allen. With Justin Houston joining Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo on the sideline, Brandon Copeland completed the outside linebacker rotation with seven uneventful snaps.

Calais Campbell led the defensive line with 45 snaps (70%) and deflected a pass. The Ravens most disruptive lineman was Justin Madubuike, he recorded a tackle for loss and two pass deflections on 37 snaps (58%). Broderick Washington has developed into a consistent contributor, he played 25 snaps (39%) in Week 4. Rookie nose tackle Travis Jones replaced the injured Michael Pierce for 16 snaps (25%) and Brent Urban saw 10 snaps.

With a primetime divisional contest against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on tap in Week 5, Baltimore will continue searching for the combinations that promote complementary, winning football.