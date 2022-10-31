 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Media and players react to Ravens trading for LB Roquan Smith

The NFL world was reactive to the Ravens big-time trade

By Kyle P Barber
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens made the biggest trade of the NFL trade deadline so far in 2022 as they acquired Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. In doing so, they traded a second- and fifth-round pick, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. In response to the trade, social media was buzzing, complimenting both the Ravens and Bears on a fine trade between the two organizations.

Media members weren’t the only ones reacting to the news as a pair of Baltimore Ravens expressed their excitement on being joined by the two-time All-Pro linebacker.

