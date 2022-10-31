Media and players react to Ravens trading for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens made the biggest trade of the NFL trade deadline so far in 2022 as they acquired Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. In doing so, they traded a second- and fifth-round pick, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. In response to the trade, social media was buzzing, complimenting both the Ravens and Bears on a fine trade between the two organizations.

Roquan should be a great fit as a Raven. He'll kill it in Baltimore. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) October 31, 2022

Bears aren't in a winning window and Roquan wanted to be one of the highest paid LBs in the league (understandably so!) For them to get a Day 2 pick for a player who wasn't going to be on the team next year is good GM-ing



Smith to the Ravens is also fun. Win-win imo https://t.co/ncM8gF07bl — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 31, 2022

Solid trade for both teams https://t.co/yVSKvv6pM6 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 31, 2022

Jets making a ridiculous bid for C.J. Mosley led to the Patrick Queen pick, and Queen's struggles led to the Roquan Smith deal. Question now is whether the Ravens sign Smith to the deal he wants or turn this into a rental and get a third-round comp pick back next offseason. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 31, 2022

Roquan Smith is a huge upgrade over Patrick Queen in the tackling department (10% lower missed tackle rate), but doesn't seem like that much of an upgrade in coverage, an area he hasn't been that great at in his career pic.twitter.com/ybJt2IYMww — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 31, 2022

Between Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, the Ravens are gonna be able to cover a lot of ground and bring the lumber in the middle of the field. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 31, 2022

Ravens getting Roquan is HUGE. Could the Ravens now have the best LB group in the league? Very possible. This is a great get for so many reasons. They add one of the best tacklers in the league and add a ton of speed to that already fast 2nd level. Big win #RavensFlock — Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) October 31, 2022

Well there's some Monday news! https://t.co/9RCS1u2Abv — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) October 31, 2022

Love this fit https://t.co/e2D7FAF9Re — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) October 31, 2022

When it comes to trick-or-treating, the #Ravens knocked on a door in Chicago and hit the jackpot with the king-sized candy bar. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) October 31, 2022

I doubt the Ravens are giving up a second- and fifth-round pick for Roquan unless they are planning to re-sign him — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 31, 2022

Media members weren’t the only ones reacting to the news as a pair of Baltimore Ravens expressed their excitement on being joined by the two-time All-Pro linebacker.