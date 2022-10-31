Ravens injury updates: WR Rashod Bateman to miss multiple weeks, RB Gus Edwards is ‘day-to-day’

On Monday, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced injury updates regarding multiple starters. Starting with the bad news, wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss some time.

“Bateman’s [injury is] a little bit more disappointing in a sense that after the game they thought it was a kind of a tweak but there’s a little more there from a strange standpoint so that’s going to be—conversations will be had. It looks like that’s going to be a few weeks for him and then we’ll have more to report on that later in the week,” Harbaugh said.

Bateman posted on social media earlier on Monday with what can be assumed is the injury news.

Bateman’s post on his IG earlier today pic.twitter.com/6zZP6j4ofF — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) October 31, 2022

Fortunately, this is where the bad news ceased, as Harbaugh reported positively on running back Gus Edwards who recently came back from a season-ending knee injury and has quickly been back in the mix.

“Gus has a hamstring [injury] so he’ll be a day-to-day, probably,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see about the Monday night game, he’ll have a chance. It’s a mild hamstring [injury]. But you never know about those, how it goes.”

Harbaugh was positive but a bit hesitant to give positive news on tight end Mark Andrews.

“As soon as I say [nothing new] something happens, like with Bateman,” Harbaugh said. “Andrews still looks like it’s not a major, major thing. It’s something he’s dealing with like a lot of guys do but [I] think he’ll be okay.”