Bengals vs. Browns MNF: Open Thread, Picks

We are one game from being wrapped up with Week 8 as the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) face the Cleveland Browns (2-5) at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Bengals are currently dealing with a significant loss as sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was sidelined with a hip injury and will be out for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the Browns are still currently staving off being kicked to down to the bottom of the basement in the AFC North and join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But, more important than tonight’s game are the Baltimore Beatdown Tallysight pick standings!

Pick Standings

Kyle Barber: 73-47 Spencer Schultz: 72-48 Frank Platko: 72-49

It’s been a resurgent comeback by the Beatdown voters with an 10-4 record this week that puts you all well within the race once more.

Beatdown Readers: 65-56

Odds

Spread: Bengals -3

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Bengals -175/ Browns +150

