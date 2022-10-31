What are the odds? Ravens are road favorites vs. Saints

If you’re gambling on NFL games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) head into Week 9 as the favorite over the New Orleans Saints (3-5). Both teams are coming off convincing wins, as the Ravens vanquished the Tom Brady Buccaneers 27-22 with a downright dominant performance in the second half. Meanwhile, the Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0, with quarterback Andy Dalton going 22-for-30 and two passing touchdowns.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -3

Over/Under: 49

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Saints +150

With the game being on Monday night, the Ravens have quite a lengthy time to prepare considering they played last week on Thursday. This, combined with the Ravens regaining numerous players back from injury and a possible appearance from outside linebacker Tyus Bowser could make for great reason as to why the Ravens are favored on the road, even after the thumping the Saints delivered on Sunday.