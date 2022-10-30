Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 8: Close Race

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back to make their picks and the race is close.

Current Standings

Kyle Barber: 64-44 Frank Platko: 63-45 Spencer Schultz: 62-45

Entering Sunday, the entire staff voted for the Ravens to win their Thursday Night contest and on a brilliant second half, the Ravens claimed victory.

Speaking of 1-0, the Beatdown readers picked the Ravens as well.

Beatdown Readers: 55-52

Consensus Picks

Vikings > Cardinals

Falcons > Panthers

Cowboys > Bears

Dolphins > Lions

Eagles > Steelers

Titans > Texans

Bills > Packers

Lone Wolf Selections

Dustin Cox has the only lone wolf pick this week as he believes in the Denver Broncos to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Week won't be fully added until the end, but it's your chance now to continue to climb and get into the Top 3!

