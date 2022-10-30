Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 8: Close Race

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back to make their picks and the race is close.
Current Standings
- Kyle Barber: 64-44
- Frank Platko: 63-45
- Spencer Schultz: 62-45
Entering Sunday, the entire staff voted for the Ravens to win their Thursday Night contest and on a brilliant second half, the Ravens claimed victory.
Speaking of 1-0, the Beatdown readers picked the Ravens as well.
Beatdown Readers: 55-52
Consensus Picks
Vikings > Cardinals
Falcons > Panthers
Cowboys > Bears
Dolphins > Lions
Eagles > Steelers
Titans > Texans
Bills > Packers
Lone Wolf Selections
Dustin Cox has the only lone wolf pick this week as he believes in the Denver Broncos to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Week won’t be fully added until the end, but it’s your chance now to continue to climb and get into the Top 3!
