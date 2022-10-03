Monday Night Football Rams vs. 49ers: Open Thread, Picks

It’s an NFC West clash as the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams hope to take an early lead in the NFC West. The Rams currently lead the division at 2-1, with the 49ers at the bottom with a 1-2 record. If the 49ers finish with a win, they would tie the entire NFC West at 2-2 and keep it at a tie among the division. If the Rams take down the Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers, they leave 3-1 and start with a 3-0 record in the conference.

Picks

It’s a consensus among the crew that the Rams will take a ‘commanding’ 3-1 lead in the NFC West with a victory tonight. No lone wolfs hoping to crawl ahead.