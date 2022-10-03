Gus Edwards to resume practicing, Tyus Bowser’s availability ‘in his court’

OLB Tyus Bowser and RB Gus Edwards could both return to practice this week, but TE Charlie Kolar will not, per John Harbaugh.



Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates across the board at his press conference Monday. This week marks a major timeline for players recovering from injury, as players who were placed on Injured Reserve by NFL teams prior to Week 1 are eligible to start practicing after Week 4. Those players have 21 days to resume practicing before they must be placed on season ending injured reserve or reach an injury settlement. The Ravens have three players who were placed on injured reserve prior to the August 31 deadline. Running back Gus Edwards, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and rookie tight end Charlie Kolar.

John Harbaugh indicated Edwards will begin practicing, which is great news with the run game missing his physicality.

Bowser is close to returning per Harbaugh, but the ball is ultimately in Bowser’s court on when he feels to resume.

It would be a significant addition to regain Bowser, as the Ravens have been scrambling to field outside linebackers. Most recently, they’ve signed Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland who immediately took snaps after being signed. Against the Buffalo Bills, Pierre-Paul finished with 55 snaps, Copeland seven.

Harbaugh said it will be a longer wait for Kolar, who ‘might take a little while.’

Edwards and Bowser are two ‘homegrown’ players who both received contract extensions after their rookie contracts with the Ravens. Bowser led the Ravens in sacks in 2021 before suffering an Achilles injury in the Ravens regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gus Edwards suffered major non-contact knee injury during practice ahead of the Ravens 2021 season opener. Edwards accumulated 2,152 yards averaging 5.2 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns across 43 games from 2018-2020.

The Ravens have struggled to prop up production at those two positions in the 2022 season and could certainly use the services of either.

Harbaugh also noted that Rashod Bateman suffered a foot injury and would be “day-to-day.”