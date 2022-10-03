What are the odds? Ravens favored over the Bengals in prime time

Last week, DraftKings sportsbook was spot on, setting the line at Baltimore Ravens as 3-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. This week, the Ravens opened as the favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -3

Ravens vs Bengals Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150

The Ravens 2-1-1 against the spread this season, taking care of the New York Jets and New England Patriots, but falling to the Miami Dolphins and pushing in Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

Sunday’s game against the Bengals will be a home prime-time affair, where the Ravens tend to thrive. Unfortunately, the Ravens are on a franchise-record home losing streak, dropping the last five dating back to the 2021 season. This is a huge game for an early lead in the AFC North, and the Ravens surely want to take care of business against the Bengals after being swept by them last season.

