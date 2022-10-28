Lamar Jackson holds up ‘PAY ‘EM NOW’ sign after win over Buccaneers

As Lamar Jackson exited Raymond James Stadium following a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he noticed a sign facedown in the tunnel. He flipped it over and read what was on the flip side. He gave a big grin and walked back toward the fans and sought out who had dropped the sign and revealed what it read.

“PAY ‘EM NOW!”

Lamar autographing a sign reading PAY ‘EM NOW and then jumping to dap the fan >>> pic.twitter.com/geSxPvvGFq — Joon Lee (@joonlee) October 28, 2022

Jackson then requested a marker to autograph the sign and even ‘dapped up’ the fan who created it.

Jackson is famously playing on his fifth-year option after the Baltimore Ravens and Jackson could not reach a contract extension prior to the beginning of the 2022 regular season. On September 9, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released a statement regarding Jackson’s contract negotiations.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson. We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is currently making $23 million this season, far lower than those who did make deals during the offseason, including Aaron Rodgers ($50.27 million AAV), Russell Wilson ($49 million AAV), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million AAV), Deshaun Watson ($46 million AAV) and Josh Allen ($43 million AAV).