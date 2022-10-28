Ravens vs. Buccaneers final: Staff Reactions to Ravens’ 27-22 victory

After a first half to forget, the Baltimore Ravens rallied to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22.

I’ve been taken aback by how strikingly different the Ravens looked in the second half. They were flat-footed and inept in the first half, scoring three points (could’ve been six) and throwing the ball 30 times. I’m fairly confident the Ravens found a time machine to 2019 in the second half as they marched up and down the field at will and found the end zone on their first three drives of the second half.

This was the kind of game that sparks a season. Both tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman left the field due to injury. They should’ve been out-gunned. But instead, the rookies get rumbling as tight end Isaiah Likely turned into preseason form and Tyler Linderbaum put the hurt on Bucs linebacker Devin White so badly that Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles gave him a talkin’ to mid-game.

Just a dominant performance in all three phases as the Ravens now get a mini-bye week to nurse their reportedly minor wounds. — Kyle Barber

This win exemplifies the benefits of the Ravens Way and Harbaugh’s culture.

It is always impressive to pull out a road win on Thursday night, let alone against a team with a decorated quarterback and a team who was considered to have a superior roster in the preseason.

This was a signature regular season win for this regime. Adding a respected wide receiver before the trade deadline could help them notch a signature postseason run. — Vasilis Lericos

This was an important victory for the Ravens to secure. Their second-half turnaround on offense was badly needed and they finally established balance and consistency on both sides of the ball. To do it on the road, on a short week and while missing the team’s top two pass-catchers makes it all the more impressive. This has a the potential to be a momentum-building victory and a turning point for the Ravens’ season. Now two games over .500 with 10 days before their next game, plus the bye week soon approaching, the arrow is pointing up. — Frank Platko

Hopefully, this victory will be looked back on as a major turning point in the 2022 season for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson and the offense seemed to finally snap out of whatever funk was plaguing them for the past several weeks in the second half with a dominant and balanced attack. The defense was stingy all night and made key stops in big moments. Both units clicking together makes for a dangerous football team. Carrying this momentum to the next game and getting healthier is imperative for the Ravens to gain some distance in the competitive AFC North. — Dustin Cox

This game wasn’t a must win. A road Thursday night football game with so many player question against an NFC team lead by Tom Brady spelled that out. You just wanted to see a good game plan and for the team to show life. And in the first quarter, they didn’t. The defense let up a long drive, and the offense only put up three points with star tight end Mark Andrews out.

But you could see signs of life near the end. Greg Roman transitioned to a quick pass game, and while many were confused about why they didn’t run the ball, I think there was purpose behind it. Lamar Jackson looked the most comfortable since Week 3 against the Patriots. Deliberating quick shots to Isaiah Likely, James Proche and Demarcus Robinson. In the second half, after a halftime speech delivered by Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, they exploded.

The offense delivered back-to-back-to-back touchdowns drives, all with red zone finishes. The defense buckled down after the first drive and gave up little after that. This team finally put together a complete 2nd half, with no drama at the end.

It feels really good to be 5-3.They’ve got a ton of time to get rest. A ton of time to figure out where to go from here. And a ton of time to try and pay the man Lamar Jackson over the break. A solid win. — Zach Canter