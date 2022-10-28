Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Play of the Game

The Baltimore Ravens used a big second half performance to topple the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, securing a 27-22 victory in Week 8. The Ravens overcame a slow start and exploded in the final two quarters, scoring their most points in a game since Week 3.

It was a balanced performance that saw highlight plays in all three facets. Let’s run through some of the top moments and vote for your “play of the game” below!

Kevin Seymour fumble recovery: After a short offensive drive to start the game, the Ravens immediately punted the ball away just four plays in. Thanks to a heads-up play from Justice Hill on special teams, the offense was right back on the field. As the gunner, Hill pushed a defender into the Buccaneers’ punt returner as he prepared to catch the ball. The two collided and Kevin Seymour quickly landed on the loose ball just several yards out of the end zone. The Ravens scored a field goal a few plays later.

Kenyan Drake five-yard touchdown catch: Kenyan Drake got the touchdown party started for the Ravens in the second half. The veteran running back caught a lofted pass from Lamar Jackson and sneaked into the end zone just next to the pylon for a five-yard score. This tied the game at 10-10 and capped off a 77-yard drive from the Ravens’ offense that lasted just under five minutes.

Isaiah Likely 10-yard touchdown catch: On the second drive of the third quarter, Isaiah Likely made a key 17-yard catch on third down to extend the possession. Several plays later, he capped it off with this impressive touchdown grab in the back of the end zone. Likely made himself available as Jackson perused outside the pocket and rolled right. Then, he managed to keep his feet in bounds with a nifty toe-tap. This was Likely’s first career touchdown reception and came in a big moment when the Ravens needed it.

Devin Duvernay 15-yard touchdown rush: Get the ball in the hands of Devin Duvernay and good things seem to happen. That proved to be true again in the second half of this game, where Duvernay totaled over 60 scrimmage yards. He made his impact felt as both a receiver and runner. Halfway through the fourth quarter, Duvernay turned this end-around attempt on third-and-short into a 15-yard touchdown run. He turned on the afterburners after breaking outside and was not to be caught before breaking the goal line.

Kenyan Drake 40-yard rush: With the Ravens leading by eight points, any chance of a late Buccaneers comeback was thwarted quickly thanks to Drake. Drake ripped off this 40-yard run on the Ravens’ final drive of the fourth quarter with just minutes remaining in the game. This immediately put the Ravens in scoring position and the Buccaneers had no chance of getting the ball back in a one-possession scenario.