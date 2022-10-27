Reacts Results: Fan confidence remains below 50-percent after win; fans desire wide receiver trade

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans with two questions. The first being the same we’ve asked all weekend: “Are you confident the Baltimore Ravens are headed in the right direction?” After the Ravens’ latest win, the majority of fans are still not satisfied.

It’s been quite a capricious response from Ravens fans, as demonstrated by the graph. But, the consistent line of less confidence each week regardless of win or loss is cumbersome. If the Ravens can win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, we may see the poll rise two weeks in a row for the first time this season. It wouldn’t hurt if they won convincingly against Tom Brady, either.

The second question posed asked what position the Ravens should trade for. Unsurprisingly, the majority of fans believe the team needs, you guessed it, wide receiver.

Acquiring more weapons for Lamar Jackson has been a request of the fanbase since drafting Jackson in 2018. Fans were finally comfortable with the way the depth at pass catchers were after both Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Mark Andrews were paired with Rashod Bateman. However, a trade amid the 2022 NFL Draft sent Brown to the Arizona Cardinals and fans are once again desiring a complementary wide receiver.