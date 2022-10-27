Ravens vs. Buccaneers inactives: LB Josh Bynes OUT; TE Mark Andrews ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives list has been released

Ravens inactives

DE Calais Campbell

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

WR Tylan Wallace

RB Mike Davis

OL Ben Cleveland

LB Josh Bynes

The Ravens will be without two of their starters, both on defense. Campbell was ruled out on Wednesday, and linebacker Josh Bynes has been dealing with an injury he suffered against the Browns on Sunday. As a respose, the Ravens promoted defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and linebacker Devon Kennard.

There were concerns the Ravens would be out multiple starters after wide receiver Rashod Bateman, tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards may be inactive after dealing with various injuries throughout the week, but all will be active.

Buccaneers inactives

TE Cameron Brate

CB Carlton Davis III

OL Luke Goedeke

WR Russell Gage Jr.

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

DL Akiem Hicks

Being down multiple defensive backs could pose difficulty for the Bucs defense as they hope to contain the Ravens’ passing attack. They’ve been a heavy blitz squad this season and this could challenge the depth in the secondary if they go one-on-one with the Ravens pass-catchers.