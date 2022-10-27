Ravens elevate NT Isaiah Mack, LB Devon Kennard

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Baltimore Ravens have elevated linebacker Devon Kennard and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack in advance of tonight’s game. They also signed defensive back Daryl Worley.

With these elevations, it appears the Ravens will not be promoting wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not among them. Many fans hoped he’d be playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it appears he won’t be on the field at 8:15 p.m. ET.

An hour before the official deadline struck, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Jackson wasn’t expected to be among the elevations. However, that is a good indicator in wide receiver Rashod Bateman playing tonight, especially considering he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Another hopeful addition for tonight’s game was outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, but he, along with rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo were not activated. It remains to be seen when, and if, either will be on the field this season.