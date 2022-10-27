Ravens vs. Buccaneers Week 7: Open Thread, Picks

On a short week and coming off a hard-fought divisional round, the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) are going up against the currently under .500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4). The same could be said for the Bucs, but rather than winning their matchup, they succumbed to the Carolina Panthers, 21-3.

There are even more commonalities between the two when gazing over the injury report. Both are rather banged up, with the Buccaneers already ruling out six players.

Odds

Spread: Bucs -2

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Ravens +105 / Bucs -125

This has been one of the most volatile lines this season. Within the last nine days the Ravens have gone from three-point underdogs to two-point favorites and back to two-point dogs. If you’re considering gambling on this game, maybe go for the over/under.

