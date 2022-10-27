Ravens News 10/27: Key Matchup and more

7. Lamar Jackson Lamar sits high above the rest in yards per carry, a testament to his ability to put Baltimore on his back when it needs him most. That’s exactly what he did in Week 5 against the Bengals — and his one-of-a-kind mobility was a factor in Sunday’s tight win over the Browns. From a darker angle, Jackson’s turnovers were a factor, too, in losses to the Bills and Giants, and it’s fair to wonder about the ceiling of an offense that saw Lamar complete just nine passes against Cleveland’s shaky defense.

Can the Ravens put consistent pressure on Brady? Brady is just two sacks away from being the most sacked quarterback of all time. The Ravens would love to put him over the hump. He’s already been sacked 10 times this season, and even if the Ravens don’t sack Brady often, they hope to throw off his timing with pressure. Baltimore’s pass rush had five sacks against Cleveland with a variety of players generating pressure. Brady is outstanding at anticipating blitzes, so Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald will have to be creative to keep Brady off balance. Top Matchup LB Patrick Queen vs. RB Leonard Fournette Fournette leads the Bucs in pass receptions (34) and Brady looks for him quickly when other options are covered. Queen led Baltimore with 11 tackles in Week 7 and has been playing perhaps the best football of his career. He will be keying on Fournette as both a runner and receiver, and this will be another test for Queen’s pass coverage and open field tackling. The more Queen neutralizes Fournette, the better Baltimore’s chances to win.

Rashod Bateman’s pre-draft scouting report did not include major questions about his hands. He had “pro-ready hands,” which is why Bateman’s struggles with drops this season have been surprising. The Ravens’ No. 1 receiver, Bateman was tied with Houston’s Brandin Cooks heading into Week 8 with a league-leading five drops, according to Pro Football Focus. Cooks, though, has 28 catches on 47 targets. Bateman has 15 receptions on 27 targets. A 25 percent drop rate is way too high for a player of Bateman’s talent level. It’s something he’s going to need to figure out, because the Ravens aren’t operating at a high enough level offensively to overcome missed opportunities. As Ravens players shuffled to the locker room following their indoor walk-through Monday, practice squad receiver DeSean Jackson stayed on the field to do some more running. That’s been part of a crash course for DeSean Jackson to get in shape and learn the Ravens’ offense as soon as possible after he signed with the team on Oct. 19. After his first practice last week, he remained on the field to go over things with Lamar Jackson. Before the Week 7 game, DeSean Jackson spent significant time on the field working out and talking with wide receivers coach Tee Martin. On Tuesday, Martin and DeSean Jackson were together on an adjacent field. The Ravens don’t have to officially elevate him until 4 p.m. ET Thursday, but it sure seemed like he was preparing to play against Tampa Bay. Baltimore needs the big-play dynamic that DeSean Jackson can provide, and the Buccaneers are expected to be without starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. due to a concussion.