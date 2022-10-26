Ravens & Buccaneers Injury Report: Calais Campbell OUT, TE Mark Andrews DNP all week

It’s going to be a more challenging game on Thursday as the Baltimore Ravens injury report indicates veteran defensive end Calais Campbell has been ruled out due to injury.

As for the remaining players on the injury report, eight are questionable for Thursday night.

Mark Andrews Rashod Bateman Josh Bynes Gus Edwards Marlon Humphrey Marcus Peters Ronnie Stanley Brandon Stephens

The most concerning on the list must be tight end Mark Andrews, who did not participate in practice all week due to a knee injury.

Positive news regarding the injury report was Bateman being a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are dealing with excessive amounts of injury. They have already ruled out six players.

TE Cameron Brate CB Carlton Davis III OL Luke Goedeke WR Russell Gage Jr. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting S Antoine Winfield Jr.

It’s not often the Ravens face a team dealing with more injury than themselves. Now, it’s whether they will be able to capitalize on the absences on the Bucs roster and vault themselves two games above .500 with a win.