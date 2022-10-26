Previewing the Ravens vs. Bucs Week 8 Showdown

For the fourth time this season, the Baltimore Ravens are a game above .500. This will be the fourth try to get two games above as they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night football.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 4-3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-4

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -1.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -130 / Buccaneers +110

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 4-1

Buccaneers: 1-4

Matchup History

Baltimore Ravens lead series 4-2

Injury Report & Game Status

Will Be updated when released

Storylines

Last week was a low point for the Bucs as they fell 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers without running back Christian McCaffrey. Wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a wide-open 75-yard touchdown and then the Bucs never regained form.

Bucs drives today vs 1-5 Panthers



PUNT

PUNT

PUNT

PUNT

END OF HALF

PUNT

TURNOVER ON DOWNS

PUNT

FIELD GOAL pic.twitter.com/c1gRxZu3ya — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 23, 2022

The Bucs have scored 1 touchdown in their last 22 drives. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

However, they match up well with the Ravens’ defense and after all, Brady is never to be doubted.

Part of the allure to Thursday’s game involved Ravens outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul returning to Tampa Bay after not being re-signed by them last season. Pierre-Paul said it was “a tricky question” when asked if he was happy how things ended in Tampa, but “there’s no bad blood.” But, he has “plenty of juice” for a game against his former team.