Previewing the Ravens vs. Bucs Week 8 Showdown

For the fourth time this season, the Baltimore Ravens are a game above .500. This will be the fourth try to get two games above as they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night football.
Teams (Records)
Baltimore Ravens: 4-3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-4
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Ravens: -1.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Moneyline: Ravens -130 / Buccaneers +110
If you’re considering gambling on the games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.
Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series
Ravens: 4-1
Buccaneers: 1-4
Matchup History
Baltimore Ravens lead series 4-2
Injury Report & Game Status
Will Be updated when released
Storylines
Last week was a low point for the Bucs as they fell 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers without running back Christian McCaffrey. Wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a wide-open 75-yard touchdown and then the Bucs never regained form.
Bucs drives today vs 1-5 Panthers— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 23, 2022
PUNT
PUNT
PUNT
PUNT
END OF HALF
PUNT
TURNOVER ON DOWNS
PUNT
FIELD GOAL pic.twitter.com/c1gRxZu3ya
The Bucs have scored 1 touchdown in their last 22 drives.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022
However, they match up well with the Ravens’ defense and after all, Brady is never to be doubted.
Part of the allure to Thursday’s game involved Ravens outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul returning to Tampa Bay after not being re-signed by them last season. Pierre-Paul said it was “a tricky question” when asked if he was happy how things ended in Tampa, but “there’s no bad blood.” But, he has “plenty of juice” for a game against his former team.
Loading comments...