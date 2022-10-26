Ravens Reacts Survey: What position would you want the Ravens to trade for?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re back with another survey that has been nothing short of a roller coaster. Each week, Baltimore Beatdown asks Baltimore Ravens fans if you’re confident in the direction of this team. It’s been an entertaining result, as the Ravens have won and lost every other week, resulting in the most volatile stock of all time. Sounds about right.

But, this week, with the NFL trade deadline approaching, we wanted to check in with Ravens fans on what position would you like to add to the Ravens’ roster?

Traditionally, Ravens fans love to consider wide receiver trades. They have become rather popular as we saw big-name players move across the NFL this offseason. But, there are other areas to consider.

Cornerback: The Ravens are needing somebody to step into the No. 3 role. They originally added veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, but he suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Now, they’ve rotated in and out Brandon Stephens and rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams. They’re wanting somebody to step up in that role.

Inside linebacker: The Ravens are concerningly thin at the inside role, with their starters being Patrick Queen and veteran Josh Bynes. The position is thin and an upgrade wouldn’t hurt.

Running back: There’s always a back or two worthy of being added to the Ravens’ roster that could be a big pairing with Lamar Jackson. Though Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake look solid, injuries to this area are always rattling.