Jason Pierre-Paul: “There’s no bad blood. I’m just going to show them what they don’t have”

The Ravens head to Tampa Bay on Thursday to take on the Buccaneers, and former Bucs outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is looking forward to the primetime affair. I asked Pierre-Paul if he feels any extra juice going against the Bucs.

“For sure. I have plenty of juice,” Pierre-Paul said. “I’m going to be showcasing my talent as a Raven and I’m going to show them why they chose me to be here and get the job done. At the end of the day I’m a great pass rusher, a great run stopper. To be here is a great opportunity that somebody still believes in me. At the end of the day I got to showcase that talent come Thursday.”

Though Pierre-Paul has the juice, he doesn’t feel ill-will against the Bucs. Though, he called it a “tricky question” when asked if he was happy with how things ended in Tampa.

“I understand the business side of football and it is what it is but I have no hard feelings or bad blood against Tampa,” Pierre-Paul said. “I was there for four years and did my job there and now I’m here. There’s no bad blood. I’m just going to show them what they don’t have.”

Since joining the Ravens, Pierre-Paul has four tackles, one sack and five quarterback hurries. But, he exuded confidence entering Thursday’s game, sharing he’s in better shape than when he first signed.

“I feel like those [first few games] were like preseason for me,” Pierre-Paul said. “Coming here and didn’t have no training camp, no nothing. Those were like preseasons for me. But I’m ready to go, I’m fired up ready to go now man. My body feeling good and this is how it’s going to be for the rest of the season.”