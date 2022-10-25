Ravens Week 7 Snap Count Analysis

The Baltimore Ravens employed a team effort to win an AFC North grudge match in Week 7. An efficient rushing attack, consistent pass rush and excellent special teams combined to produce a hard fought 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The interior lineman trio of Kevin Zeitler, Tyler Linderbaum and Ben Powers blocked on each of the 64 offensive snaps. Left Tackle Ronnie Stanely fared well during his 55 snap (86%) performance and Morgan Moses suited up for 49 snaps (77%). Swing lineman Patrick Mekari afforded Stanley and Moses some rest with 24 snaps (38%) at the tackle positions.

Gus Edwards returned from a long-term knee injury just as J.K. Dobbins was placed on injured reserve. The rugged Edwards produced 66 yards and two scores on 23 snaps (36%). Justice Hill also returned to the running back rotation, he eclipsed five yards per carry during his 20 snap (31%) opportunity. A week after a breakout game, Kenyan Drake struggled to find running room, gaining just five yards on 11 attempts and 17 snaps (27%).

Mark Andrews led the skill positions players with 56 snaps (88%) but uncharacteristically did not record a reception. Fullback Patrick Ricard matched Andrews’ 88 snaps and caught a 19-yard screen pass. Versatile tight end Josh Oliver saw an uptick to 31 snaps (48%), rookie Isaiah Likely made a 16 yard reception during his limited seven snap outing and blocking tight end Nick Boyle took the field for nine offensive snaps.

With Rashod Bateman ramping up after a foot injury, Devin Duvernay led the wide receivers with 42 snaps (66%) and 42 receiving yards. Bateman saw 36 snaps (56%) and led all receivers with five targets for 42 yards. Demarcus Robinson was called upon 15 target less snaps and James Proche pitched in eight snaps.

Filling in for the injured Marcus Williams, Geno Stone lined up beside Chuck Clark for all 60 defensive snaps. The starting safeties combined for 13 solo tackles. Rookie Kyle Hamilton notched a sack during his 21 snap (35%) opportunity. Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters also played all 60 defensive snaps. They were joined by slot corner Pepe Williams for 37 snaps (62%), while Brandon Stephens earned only three defensive snaps against the Browns.

Patrick Queen had perhaps his best professional game in Week 7. Playing 59 snaps, the athletic linebacker posted a sack, three tackles for loss and seven solo tackles, Josh Bynes saw 33 snaps (55%), Malik Harrison earned 27 snaps (45%) and special teams linebacker Kristian Welsh played three defensive snaps. Harrison made the greatest impact between the three by blocking a potential game-tying fourth quarter field goal.

The edge defenders were a bright spot against Cleveland. Justin Houston returned from injury to notch a pair of sacks on 16 snaps. Odafe Oweh recorded two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery during a reduced 33 snap (55%) outing. Jason Pierre-Paul led the group with 38 snaps (63%) and deflected a pass. Devon Kennard completed the rotation with 11 snaps.

Stalwart Calais Campbell made a third quarter strip-sack while leading the down lineman with 40 snaps (67%). Justin Madubuike saw 37 defensive snaps (62%) and nose tackle Travis Jones contributed 23 snaps (38%). Broderick Washington and Brent Urban were called upon for 23 and 16 snaps, respectively, against the Browns potent rushing attack.

The return of Edwards contributed to the Ravens rediscovering their smash mouth offensive identity. Baltimore now sits atop the division at 4-3 heading into a Thursday night road contest versus the reeling Buccaneers.