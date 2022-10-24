 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots vs. Bears MNF: Open Thread, Picks

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The final game of Week 7 is underway as the Chicago Bears (2-4) head to Gillette Stadium and face the New England Patriots (3-3). The Bears are coming off an ugly 7-12 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football while the Patriots handedly defeated the Cleveland Browns 38-15.

But how much are we caring about the game when we can talk about our Tallysight picks where I, Kyle Barber, remain in first place after Week 7 on account of tonight’s consensus pick.

Pick Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 63-43
  2. Frank Platko: 62-44
  3. Spencer Schultz: 61-44

Entering Sunday, Baltimore Beatdown readers began 1-0. As the dust settled, the readers remained above .500 with an 8-5 record.

Readers: 55-51

PICKS

Odds

Spread: Patriots -8.5
Over/Under: 40
Moneyline: Patriots -410/ Bears +330

