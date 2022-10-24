What are the odds? Ravens are underdogs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you’re gambling on NFL games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

Though the Ravens took care of business against the Cleveland Browns, outlasting them in a 23-20 win, the oddsmakers at DraftKings sportsbook aren’t big believers in the Ravens. They, a bit surprisingly, favor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for this Thursday night’s game. Yes, the same Buccaneers squad who lost to the Carolina Panthers fresh after trading running back Christian McCaffrey.

Odds

Point spread: Ravens +2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens +120, Buccaneers -140

It’s a bit surprising to see the Bucs being favored, though it’s not by much and part is due to them being the home team on a short week. Nonetheless, the Ravens are the team with the winning record. Maybe they’re accounting for the fourth quarter where the Ravens have struggled and it’s been quarterback Tom Brady’s legacy to become surgical in the fourth quarter and lead a comeback.

Either way, if you’re financially capable of gambling and know and understand the risks of gambling, if you’re feeling confident in the Ravens, this is the time to capitalize.