Ravens vs. Browns: Play of the Game

The Baltimore Ravens emerged on the winning end of an AFC North slugfest with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Ravens overcame an uneven offensive performance on the strength of their defense and special teams, using a few key plays to emerge victorious by a score of 23-20.

Let’s run through some of the top moments from yesterday’s action. Check out the highlights and vote for your “play of the game” below!

Devin Duvernay 46-yard punt return: Following a quick three-and-out forced by the Ravens’ defense, Duvernay set the offense up with great field position. The All-Pro punt returner ripped off 46 yards, nearly getting more before being tripped up along the sideline. Whereas Duvernay’s long returns can sometime be due to his straight-line speed, this was an example of great patience, vision and acceleration.

Gus Edwards seven-yard touchdown run: Late in the second quarter, Gus Edwards capped off a 10-play, 80-yard drive with his first touchdown since 2020. Following back-to-back first downs from Lamar Jackson and Isaiah Likely, Edwards ran seven yards unscathed into the end zone. This gave the Ravens their first lead of the game just before halftime.

Calais Campbell strip-sack: With the Browns facing a third-and-long on their opening drive of the second half, the Ravens dialed up some pressure and it worked. Calais Campbell got to Brissett and pried the ball loose from his grasp before he could escape. The fumble was recovered by Odafe Oweh and the Ravens took over possession in scoring territory. This was Campbell’s third sack and first forced fumble of the season, and it proved valuable.

Gus Edwards one-yard touchdown run: Following Campbell’s takeaway, the Ravens quickly moved into the red zone. Rashod Bateman caught a four-yard slant pass on third down but was stopped a yard short of the goal line. The Ravens opted to keep the offense on the field and handed the ball to Edwards again, who plowed behind Patrick Ricard for the needed one-yard gain and touchdown. This put the Ravens up 20-10 in the third quarter.

Malik Harrison field goal block: A false start turned a 56-yard field goal attempt into a 61-yard try for Browns’ kicker Cade York. The likelihood of a 61-yard kick isn’t high, but Malik Harrison made sure York wouldn’t have a chance to potentially tie the game at 23-23. Harrison’s outstretched arm made contact with the low kick and skewed the ball way of its course. This effectively closed the door on any Browns’ comeback, as the Ravens ran most of the remaining clock out.