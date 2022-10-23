Ravens vs. Browns final: Staff Reactions to Ravens’ victory in classic AFC North Bout

The Baltimore Beatdown gang share their instant reactions to the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Cleveland Browns, 23-20 after going up by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

You just knew this game was going to be ‘gut-check time.’ The matchup between both made this an obvious tough game for both squads as their rushing attack had the ability to gash one another. Surprisingly, or not-so-surprisingly, the Ravens’ did more damage with Gus Edwards back in the fold. Rather impressive to see him step onto the field and rather than get the ‘ramp-up’ we’ve seen from every other player this season he gets 16 carries and 66 hard-earned yards.

There was a lot to like in this game. Gritty win, even though it was mistake-filled, but done nonetheless. Head Coach John Harbaugh went for it twice on fourth down and both times were successful, including a unique pitch play with tight end Mark Andrews pitching it to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Defense fought well and notched five sacks and two takeaways. Linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison fought like hell and made big-time plays. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton got his first career sack on an important third down. Solid coaching, incredible special teams and a hard-earned old-school victory is enough for me. — Kyle Barber

It was sloppy, it was tough, it was messy and the Ravens pulled it off defensively and on special teams. Jacoby Brissett dissected the Ravens well enough to keep them in the game until the very end despite a ferocious Ravens pass rush. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense moved the ball at times on the ground but seemed totally lost in the drop back game for the most part.

Ravens special teams made the difference, with Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Devin Duvernay and Malik Harrison all making winning plays that helped decide the game.

Patrick Queen has strung together the best month of football in his career and is playing like a Raven. Geno Stone made mistakes but responded by making plays. — Spencer Schultz

Ravens are built for AFC North smash-mouth football and delivered on their blueprint in Week 7. Nothing fancy, awe-inspiring or jaw-dropping. Just a workman-like AFC North win.

Head Coach John Harbaugh needed this win heading into a short week and thoroughly earned the victory. Arrow is pointing firmly up as the Ravens head into the meaty portion of their schedule. Stack-and-shed grinding type season is upon RavensNation. Survive & Advance. — Vasilis Lericos

A far-from-perfect victory but one the Ravens needed nonetheless. To overcome a slow start and avoid another disaster collapse was impressive despite some bumps along the way. The Ravens badly need to find more offensive consistency but their defense is rounding into form. Gus Edwards’ return was a bright spot, as was the defensive contributions of Patrick Queen, Justin Houston and others.

Still leading the division and now 2-0 against AFC north opponents, the Ravens are in a fine position moving forward. — Frank Platko