Ravens vs. Browns inactives: Mike Davis OUT; Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, Gus Edwards ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns inactives lists have been released.
Baltimore Ravens
- RB Mike Davis
- WR Tylan Wallace
- LB A.J. Klein
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- OL Ben Cleveland
After all the speculation regarding tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Justin Houston, fullback Patrick Ricard and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, all five are now active.
Along with the active players is running back Gus Edwards, who will make his debut after missing last season to a knee injury.
Cleveland Browns
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Anthony Schwartz
- CB Denzel Ward
- OT Joe Haeg
- OT Chris Hubbard
- OL Wyatt Teller
- DE Isaac Rochell
The Browns being down Ward and a trio of offensive linemen could be beneficial for the Ravens, especially with Houston returning to the lineup and pairing with linebackers Odafe Oweh and Jason Pierre-Paul.
However, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will be active for the Browns this afternoon as he pairs with defensive end Myles Garrett. It’s going to be a big test for Stanley today as he protects Lamar Jackson.
