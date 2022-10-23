Ravens vs. Browns inactives: Mike Davis OUT; Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, Gus Edwards ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns inactives lists have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

RB Mike Davis

WR Tylan Wallace

LB A.J. Klein

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

OL Ben Cleveland

After all the speculation regarding tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Justin Houston, fullback Patrick Ricard and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, all five are now active.

Along with the active players is running back Gus Edwards, who will make his debut after missing last season to a knee injury.

Cleveland Browns

QB Kellen Mond

WR Anthony Schwartz

CB Denzel Ward

OT Joe Haeg

OT Chris Hubbard

OL Wyatt Teller

DE Isaac Rochell

The Browns being down Ward and a trio of offensive linemen could be beneficial for the Ravens, especially with Houston returning to the lineup and pairing with linebackers Odafe Oweh and Jason Pierre-Paul.

However, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will be active for the Browns this afternoon as he pairs with defensive end Myles Garrett. It’s going to be a big test for Stanley today as he protects Lamar Jackson.