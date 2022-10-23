Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 7: Readers continue to impress

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back to make their picks and the No. 1 spot is once again in close contention.

Current Standings

Kyle Barber: 55-39 Frank Platko: 54-40 Spencer Schultz: 54-39

Entering Sunday, Kyle, Frank, Spencer and Dustin Cox all hit on the Arizona Cardinals. It’s Jake Louque and Vasilis Lericos who will have some catching up to do.

Speaking of starting 1-0, the Beatdown readers picked the Cardinals to win on Sunday, too! That won’t be added until next week so for now, the readers are one game above .500.

Beatdown Readers: 47-46

Picks

Consensus Picks

Cincinnati Bengals > Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens > Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers > Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Carolina Panthers

Las Vegas Raiders > Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs > San Francisco 49ers

Las Angeles Chargers > Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins > Pittsburgh Steelers

Lone Wolf Selections

Kyle Barber is taking the Detroit Lions... Why do I keep doing this?

Jake Louque is favoring Indy to beat the Titans.

Polls

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 83% Ravens (20 votes)

16% Browns (4 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 54% Falcons (13 votes)

45% Bengals (11 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 22% Lions (5 votes)

77% Cowboys (17 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 34% Colts (8 votes)

65% Titans (15 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 63% Packers (14 votes)

36% Commanders (8 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 95% Buccaneers (20 votes)

4% Panthers (1 vote) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 47% Giants (10 votes)

52% Jaguars (11 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Jets

Broncos vote view results 90% Jets (19 votes)

9% Broncos (2 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Texans

Raiders vote view results 19% Texans (4 votes)

80% Raiders (17 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Chiefs

49ers vote view results 71% Chiefs (15 votes)

28% 49ers (6 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Seahawks

Chargers vote view results 19% Seahawks (4 votes)

80% Chargers (17 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Steelers

Dolphins vote view results 4% Steelers (1 vote)

95% Dolphins (20 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

