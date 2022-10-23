Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 7: Readers continue to impress

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back to make their picks and the No. 1 spot is once again in close contention.
Current Standings
- Kyle Barber: 55-39
- Frank Platko: 54-40
- Spencer Schultz: 54-39
Entering Sunday, Kyle, Frank, Spencer and Dustin Cox all hit on the Arizona Cardinals. It’s Jake Louque and Vasilis Lericos who will have some catching up to do.
Speaking of starting 1-0, the Beatdown readers picked the Cardinals to win on Sunday, too! That won’t be added until next week so for now, the readers are one game above .500.
Beatdown Readers: 47-46
Picks
Consensus Picks
Cincinnati Bengals > Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens > Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers > Washington Commanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders > Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs > San Francisco 49ers
Las Angeles Chargers > Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins > Pittsburgh Steelers
Lone Wolf Selections
- Kyle Barber is taking the Detroit Lions... Why do I keep doing this?
- Jake Louque is favoring Indy to beat the Titans.
Polls
Poll
Who will win?
83%
Ravens
16%
Browns
Poll
Who will win?
54%
Falcons
45%
Bengals
Poll
Who will win?
22%
Lions
77%
Cowboys
Poll
Who will win?
34%
Colts
-
65%
Titans
Poll
Who will win?
63%
Packers
-
36%
Commanders
Poll
Who will win?
95%
Buccaneers
-
4%
Panthers
Poll
Who will win?
47%
Giants
-
52%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win?
90%
Jets
-
9%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win?
19%
Texans
-
80%
Raiders
Poll
Who will win?
71%
Chiefs
-
28%
49ers
Poll
Who will win?
19%
Seahawks
-
80%
Chargers
Poll
Who will win?
4%
Steelers
-
95%
Dolphins
