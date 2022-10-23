 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 7: Readers continue to impress

The picks keep coming!

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back to make their picks and the No. 1 spot is once again in close contention.

Current Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 55-39
  2. Frank Platko: 54-40
  3. Spencer Schultz: 54-39

Entering Sunday, Kyle, Frank, Spencer and Dustin Cox all hit on the Arizona Cardinals. It’s Jake Louque and Vasilis Lericos who will have some catching up to do.

Speaking of starting 1-0, the Beatdown readers picked the Cardinals to win on Sunday, too! That won’t be added until next week so for now, the readers are one game above .500.

Beatdown Readers: 47-46

Picks

Consensus Picks

Cincinnati Bengals > Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens > Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers > Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Carolina Panthers

Las Vegas Raiders > Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs > San Francisco 49ers

Las Angeles Chargers > Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins > Pittsburgh Steelers

Lone Wolf Selections

  • Kyle Barber is taking the Detroit Lions... Why do I keep doing this?
  • Jake Louque is favoring Indy to beat the Titans.

Polls

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 83%
    Ravens
    (20 votes)
  • 16%
    Browns
    (4 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 54%
    Falcons
    (13 votes)
  • 45%
    Bengals
    (11 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    Lions
    (5 votes)
  • 77%
    Cowboys
    (17 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 34%
    Colts
    (8 votes)
  • 65%
    Titans
    (15 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 63%
    Packers
    (14 votes)
  • 36%
    Commanders
    (8 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 95%
    Buccaneers
    (20 votes)
  • 4%
    Panthers
    (1 vote)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 47%
    Giants
    (10 votes)
  • 52%
    Jaguars
    (11 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 90%
    Jets
    (19 votes)
  • 9%
    Broncos
    (2 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 19%
    Texans
    (4 votes)
  • 80%
    Raiders
    (17 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 71%
    Chiefs
    (15 votes)
  • 28%
    49ers
    (6 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 19%
    Seahawks
    (4 votes)
  • 80%
    Chargers
    (17 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 4%
    Steelers
    (1 vote)
  • 95%
    Dolphins
    (20 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

You can make your bets over at DraftKings Sportsbook

