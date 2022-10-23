Ravens vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens are back at home and ready to take on their second divisional opponent in the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens (3-3) @ Cleveland Browns (2-4)

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Broadcast

Channel: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)

Coverage Map: Green (courtesy: 506sports.com)

Radio

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Gambling

ODDS: Ravens -6.5

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Ravens -280/Browns +235

If you’re considering gambling on the games, check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.