Ravens vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens are back at home and ready to take on their second divisional opponent in the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore Ravens (3-3) @ Cleveland Browns (2-4)
Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Broadcast
Channel: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)
Coverage Map: Green (courtesy: 506sports.com)
Radio
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
Gambling
ODDS: Ravens -6.5
Over/Under: 46
Moneyline: Ravens -280/Browns +235
