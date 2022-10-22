Ravens promote LB Devon Kennard, CB Daryl Worley; WR Desean Jackson remains on practice squad

The Ravens made the following moves prior to Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Activated RB Gus Edwards off Player Unable to Perform list (PUP)

Promoted CB Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster

Promoted LB Devon Kennard to the 53-man roster

Placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve

Earlier today, Baltimore Beatdown covered the news of Edwards and Dobbins.

The promotion of Kennard may indicate veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston will not play on Sunday. He has missed the past three games due to a groin injury he suffered against the New England Patriots. Houston was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he did not participate in practice on Friday and received a ‘rest’ designation, not an injury, leading one to believe the Ravens have the option of him on Sunday.

The Ravens could use Houston’s help, as he was performing well this season and they won’t be getting reinforcements back this week with neither outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo being activated on Saturday.

Kennard was activated, and has played five games this season for the Arizona Cardinals. He offers a bit of versatility, playing both inside and outside linebacker.

With only a short amount of practice, veteran wide receiver Desean Jackson won’t be making his first start in front of the home fans. He will remain inactive for Sunday.

The activations put the Ravens at a full 53-man roster. They were sitting at 51 for the past couple weeks with player shuffling and injuries. It made a lot of sense with the roster lying in wait for Bowser, Ojabo, rookie tight end Charlie Kolar and Edwards.

With the moves made on Saturday, the Ravens will need to place five players on the inactives list for tomorrow.